Minister Brug, WYCCF reps visit Wataki Clinic | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Richinel Brug (left) with Wataki Clinic developer Dr. Pierre Sainte-Luce (right).

MARIGOT–St. Maarten’s Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug and White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) representatives were hosted by the future French rehabilitation clinic Wataki in Concordia on Wednesday, July 9, in the context of developing a partnership between the two entities.

Dr. Pierre Sainte-Luce (left) with White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation Director Petra Peut (right).

The visits were divided into two meetings, in the morning with Brug accompanied by members of his cabinet and in the afternoon with WYCCF Director Petra Peut. Although both visits took place on July 9, they were held separately and focused on complementary aspects of cooperation.

Wataki Clinic, developed by the Manioukani Group of Doctor Pierre Sainte-Luce, is set to open by late 2025. It will offer 30 inpatient beds and 20 hospital day places, providing comprehensive rehabilitation care in post-traumatic, orthopaedic, and neurological recovery.

With the minister, discussions centred on cross-border patient transfers, care coordination, and the role of telemedicine in improving accessibility between the two sides of the island.

With WYCCF, the dialogue focused on community-based care, especially for elderly and dependent patients, as well as training partnerships and shared protocols.

These visits reflect a growing commitment to building stronger health collaboration across Saint-Martin/St. Maarten and to ensuring equal access to high-quality care for all.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-brug-wyccf-reps-visit-wataki-clinic