Minister Carola Schouten sails into Statia aboard the Makana Ferry | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Minister of Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet pause for a photo.

ST. EUSTATIUS – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten arrived on the island on Monday May 9th, aboard the Makana Ferry.

She and her delegation were met at the Charles A. Woodley pier by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet, as well as Government Information Service Protocol Officer Mercedes Lopes-Spanner.

The minister used the ferry service because she wanted to experience it. Statia Island council member Rechelline Leerdam was also travelling on the same ferry and was introduced to the minister by the government commissioner.



When leaving the ferry, the minister was asked how her trip aboard the boat went. She said the voyage was nice, but they had a bit of rough weather in the beginning. Schouten is the first minister to arrive on the island by ferry.

From left: Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet, Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Government Information Service Protocol Officer Mercedes Lopes-Spanner look on as Minister of Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten steps off the Makanna Ferry.

This is the minister’s most recent trip to the island; she previously visited in 2019. During her working visit where she will have several meetings. The delegation is expected to depart on May 11th.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-carola-schouten-sails-into-statia-abroad-the-makana-ferry