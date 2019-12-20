Minister Doran hosts event for past, current Justice workers | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Minister Egbert Doran (centre, wearing a suit) with Justice retirees.

PHILIPSBURG–Justice Minister Egbert Doran hosted an end-of-year event for current and past Justice Ministry workers at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg on Wednesday.

Doran said during his speech at the event that it was an honour to be among so many Justice officials and to be able to interact one-on-one with them.

“The Ministry of Justice is home to many who form part of the foundation of St. Maarten and who are crucial in maintaining this home for all of us to enjoy. I do not have enough words to thank all those of this ministry who tirelessly commit to this cause. … Without your dedication to safeguarding the essence of our gem in the Caribbean, we would not all be benefiting from its resilience today,” said Doran.

He also addressed Justice retirees in his speech and thanked them for their service. “Our retirees have given so many of their years in service in order to build up this justice chain. I want to let you know how welcome you are, and that those of us still serving today deem it a great privilege to be standing here among you. … You have paved the way, and for that we are eternally grateful. Your contribution should and will never be forgotten,” he said.

Doran encouraged current Justice workers to seek out the advice of those who have previously been employed in the justice system. He said this would assist them in executing their daily tasks.

He also spoke of unity. “I urge all of you working in the justice field to be unified and work together to achieve the necessary solutions needed to get this Justice Ministry to where it should be. Remember, ‘it is the fingers in unity that make the hand.’

“The Ministry of Justice has been like the car [at the – Ed.] mechanic or the cabinets of a carpenter left unfinished. This is often what happens to us as people when we continue to give all, without remembering to recharge,” said Doran.

Food and drinks followed Doran’s speech, and he personally served attendees, starting first with the Justice retirees.

Justice workers were said to have enjoyed the event, having had the opportunity to socialise with current and former colleagues.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93445-minister-doran-hosts-event-for-past-current-justice-workers