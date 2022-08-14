Minister Doran signs off on transfer of land to SZV | THE DAILY HERALD

Present at the signing, Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran (third from left) with Director of SZV Glen A. Carty to his right and Acting Head of Domain Affairs Mario Jones to his left, accompanied by Francisca Smith, Violeta Philips and Chanice Rombley.

PHILIPSBURG–The new Social and Health Insurances (SZV) Offices and Wellness Unit in Cay Hill, between St. Maarten Medical Center and the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex (RISC), is one step closer. Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) Egbert Doran signed documents to finalise the long-lease agreement with SZV.



To commence with phase one of the development of its new office complex adjacent to the Raoul Illidge running track and sports field, 6,400 square metres of leased land in Cay Hill are to be transferred to SZV. Phase one includes constructing the SZV office building, parking area and a community wellness building.

The new complex will be owned by SZV, which pays two million guilders of rent per year for its current offices. Emphasising the cost savings, SZV and government have described the project as an investment in community, wellness and future preparedness.

SZV held a bidding in 2021, for the architectural design of the office building and parking spaces. The bid was won by Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE), which, in collaboration with Caribbean Engineering and Consulting Company and Arka Architecture, is executing the development and design of phase one.

The new complex attributes to a healthier and flexible work environment for SZV employees, better access for visiting clients and a welcoming and eco-friendly community space for events, daily wellness routines and family recreation, SZV and the Ministry of VROMI stated in a joint press release.

The construction fits within the development scope of government for the RISC area, Minister Doran said. “The Cay Hill district has the potential to become the wellness and sports capital of our country. The new SZV building and community wellness unit greatly contribute to this potential. I feel honoured to be able to facilitate this process as I believe in the positive long-term impact it will have on our community and the management of our public funds. It is for the convenience of us all in St. Maarten.”

The new SZV office building is projected to be completed in 2024.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-doran-signs-off-on-transfer-of-land-to-szv