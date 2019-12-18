Minister Girardin announces ‘suspension’ of PPRN process | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–French Overseas Minister Annick Girardin on Tuesday “suspended” the natural risk prevention plan PPRN procedure, adding three months to give further time for the Collectivité to revise the document, before May of next year.

The original timetable was for the plan to be implemented and validated on December 31 before consultations were extended.

It follows her announcement Monday that an expert mission will come from Paris in January 2020 to assist in revising the document under the supervision of former Sous-Préfet Dominique Lacroix. The Collectivité wants a PPRN more adaptable to the realities of the territory and the people.

The Minister had assured on Monday the PPRN would be “corrected” to improve the document, acknowledging that there were many flaws in the draft plan that need to be corrected.

The Collectivité, however, dismissed her compromise as “insufficient and disappointing,” with no agreement to retract the PPRN by anticipation which was what the people wanted.

Her use of the word suspension suggests the PPRN is only put on hold. The Collectivité explained that the PPRN cannot be cancelled or retracted since it is a national decree and to cancel would mean going to Parliament and the length of time that would take to achieve would not help matters.

It now remains to be seen how this latest development will be seen by protestors and if the Minister’s response is enough to end the crisis.

President Daniel Gibbs said in his reaction to the Minister’s decision: “We have taken note of the declarations made by the Minister of Overseas concerning the PPRN today at noon in the National Assembly in Paris and as well to the population of St. Martin via Youth Radio at the end of the afternoon.

“In order to avoid any misunderstanding of the statements made by the State today, we have requested an official commitment in writing of what was announced. We will have it tomorrow. From this moment I will speak on behalf of the elected officials of the Collectivité and the other members of the Territorial Operational Committee (COT).

“Our second COT meeting will be held tomorrow [today – Ed.], Wednesday December 18, 2019, at 8:30am in Hotel de la Collectivité. In the meantime, I renew my call to everyone to return to calm.”

Vice-President Steven Patrick said the impact of the Minister’s statements is not likely to satisfy protestors.

“I’m not satisfied with the Minister’s response but we have to find a way to end the crisis. It might have to come down to church leaders and other influential persons talking to those young people to persuade them to lift the barricades. But I don’t see a sign of that so far in French Quarter. We are doing all we can to end it but there is no clear leadership of the protestors.”

Territorial Councillor Jules Charville said the Minister’s decision was “not a solution.”

President of Movement for Justice and Prosperity (MP) Louis Mussington said he wanted to wait for clarity on what she said.

“Did she mean suspension of the PPRN by anticipation or suspension of the procedure? That is a bit confusing to me so we have to wait to see what she says in writing.”

Girardin’s decision announced in the National Assembly came after a volatile situation unfolded in Marigot in the morning. Cars were set ablaze and multiple road blocks erected on Rue de Hollande and in Lowtown prevented any access, unless on foot, to Marigot from the Bellevue side.

Gendarmes clashed with protestors in Lowtown. Access was still possible by car from Agrément roundabout to Grand Case and French Quarter.

Despite roadblocks and tense stand-offs with Gendarmes, an estimated 700 people gathered on the waterfront dressed in white for the peaceful march to draw attention to the PPRN protest. The massive turnout was declared a great success. The march was led by church leaders with a blessing given by Pastor Eugene Hodge.

The march was well supported by the different communities and from the Dutch side. Leader of the United Democrats (UD) party Sarah Wescot-Williams was present with her daughter to support their Northern neighbours. She disclosed they had been given a ride to the rendezvous on scooters after they were recognized by protestors as they walked along the street.

The march proceeded unimpeded by road blocks and followed a circuit from the waterfront to Agrément roundabout and back to the waterfront. As the march returned to the waterfront a line-up of heavy trucks sounded their horns in solidarity.

The Préfecture announced Collèges and Lycées would return to school today, Wednesday. School transportation is assured but not the school canteens.

Regional Health Authority ARS has appealed to protestors to not restrict the movement of health professionals.

“In order not to endanger the lives of patients, it is important that the necessary home care for the sick and elderly can take place, it said in a release. “It is strongly requested that ambulances and health professionals be granted free passage. Similarly, it is also requested that doctors be allowed free passage so that they can return to their medical practices. Finally, any staff member working in the hospital must be able to return to his place of work in order to provide the necessary care activity in the territory.”

