Minister Gumbs: Govt. looking to abolish inheritance, land tax | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The government of St. Maarten is looking to abolish the Inheritance Tax Ordinance, the Land Tax Regulation and the National Ordinance regulating the levy of surcharges on land tax assessments.

Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs informed Members of Parliament (MPs) of this while responding to questions on the third day of the draft 2025 budget debate on Wednesday.

She was asked about the retracting of outdated taxes and what was the scope and the timeline for these.

The minister said the scope is to retract the Inheritance Tax Ordinance; the Land Tax Regulation and the National Ordinance regulating the levy of surcharges on land tax assessments.

She told MPs that there is a draft law at Legal Affairs, which also includes Tax Holidays. “However, as I informed Parliament previously, I am looking to improve this tax facility instead of redrawing it,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-gumbs-govt-looking-to-abolish-inheritance-land-tax