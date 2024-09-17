Minister Gumbs oversees major trench cleaning and infrastructure upgrades | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Limitless Construction managing director Jordan Halley, Policy Advisor Luciano Nicholls, and VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs observing ongoing trench works.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Patrice Gumbs carried out several inspections this week to oversee the progress of ongoing trench-cleaning operations which commenced on September 1. Contracts for the cleaning were awarded to two companies as part of a larger initiative to improve the island’s infrastructure and environment.

Accompanied by VROMI Policy Advisor Luciano Nicholls, Gumbs visited various locations in Philipsburg, Sucker Garden, Ebenezer and Cole Bay, noting significant improvements in water flow, hygiene and the overall appearance of the communities. The trench cleaning is the first phase of a broader environmental enhancement strategy, with work in Dutch Quarter scheduled to begin by the end of this week.

The VROMI Ministry has announced that the next phase will focus on removing wrecked vehicles, addressing illegal dumping and tackling garbage accumulation. The trench-cleaning efforts have exposed significant pollution, underscoring the need for stricter waste management practices. The ministry is finalising documents to enforce the Waste Ordinance, which outlines proper waste disposal procedures for businesses and individuals.

Gumbs also detailed plans for a major road resurfacing project set to start in early October. The 5.6-million-guilder agreement signed in July will prioritise repairs on critical roads, including Airport Road, Juancho Yrasquin Boulevard in Point Blanche, Arch Road, Longwall Road, and Sucker Garden Road. Traffic flow improvements, including potential changes to traffic direction in key areas, will also be implemented to reduce congestion.

A multi-stakeholder group led by VROMI Head of Infrastructure Charlon Pompier convened on Monday to discuss the project’s approach, aiming to minimise disruptions to the island’s economy, particularly as the high tourism season approaches. The ministry will soon release detailed notices about upcoming roadworks and any changes to traffic patterns.

Smaller patching and pothole repairs began in critical areas across the island last week. Gumbs emphasised that these are short-term fixes, with a comprehensive follow-up plan in place for 2025. An additional 10 million guilders has been earmarked for continued road repairs, including drainage improvements and enhanced road markings.

Gumbs reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a holistic approach to infrastructure development, ensuring that the improvements will not only restore but also maintain a high quality of life for residents and provide a better experience for visitors. “These efforts are part of a larger, government-wide initiative to enhance our island’s infrastructure, ensuring that both residents and visitors benefit from a safe and well-maintained environment,” Gumbs said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-gumbs-oversees-major-trench-cleaning-and-infrastructure-upgrades