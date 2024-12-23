Minister Gumbs seeks UNOPS support to address traffic congestion on St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs has reached out to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to develop a comprehensive action plan aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on St. Maarten. He made the announcement on Friday in response to questions from Members of Parliament Chris Wever (Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM)) and Darryl York (National Alliance (NA)).

Gumbs emphasised that mitigating traffic congestion is an inter-ministerial initiative. “In recent discussions with my colleague ministers, I presented six initiatives aimed at addressing this issue. Some of these initiatives fall under my mandate, while others fall under the purview of the ministers of Justice, TEATT [Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication – Ed.] and Finance,” he explained.

“As Minister of VROMI, my role pertains mostly to providing a sufficient road network and spatial development. In this role, I have begun discussions with UNOPS on a comprehensive plan of approach that will address the matter of congestion, encompassing both regulatory and infrastructural interventions.”

UNOPS, a United Nations agency specialising in humanitarian and development projects, is currently involved in the design and construction of a new prison on St. Maarten, including an improved Point Blanche Prison and Rule of Law Facilities, funded by the Netherlands with a 20-million-euro contribution.

The UNOPS Strategic Initiatives team, consisting of analysts and civil engineers, works to support governments in meeting climate and development goals through sustainable, resilient and inclusive infrastructure. With experience in regions such as Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, UNOPS applies a comprehensive approach to infrastructure planning, starting with a needs assessment that helps identify the specific requirements of the people who will use the infrastructure, including vulnerable groups. This ensures designs meet diverse community needs.

Gumbs further noted that the scope of the action plan would include immediate solutions such as traffic redirections, increased fees, and expanded parking facilities. "Parliament will be kept abreast as this project evolves,” he said.

After conducting the needs assessment, UNOPS will develop and implement an action plan to tackle the identified challenges and opportunities. In previous projects, the agency has implemented cycle paths alongside roads to promote alternative transportation and reduce traffic congestion.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-gumbs-seeks-unops-support-to-address-traffic-congestion-on-st-maarten