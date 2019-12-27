Minister Irion briefed about ongoing situation with CBCS | THE DAILY HERALD

From left are: Outgoing interim CBCS President Bob Traa; Director of the St. Maarten branch of CBCS Raquel Lo Fo Wong and Finance Minister Ardwell Irion.

PHILIPSBURG–Finance Minister Ardwell Irion was recently briefed about the “ongoing situation” with the Central Bank for Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS).

He was briefed during a courtesy visit by outgoing CBCS Interim President Bob Traa, accompanied by St. Maarten’s CBCS Branch Director Raquel Lo Fo Wong, paid to him on Monday, December 16.

Traa, who was bidding farewell to the country, briefed the Minister and his cabinet about the ongoing situation at CBCS and provided insight into the possible consequences.

Traa was a visiting professor at University of Oregon and Western Washington University. He had worked for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has key experience in macro-economic analysis and policy; as such Traa discussed these matters as it pertains to CBCS with Irion.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the interim president for his work at CBCS and wished him much success in his future endeavours.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93563-minister-irion-briefed-about-ongoing-situation-with-cbcs