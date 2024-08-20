Minister Jansen-Webster ‘rescues’ drug rehab centre from eviction | THE DAILY HERALD

Key to Freedom Foundation focuses on drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

PHILIPSBURG–Key to Freedom Foundation, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in St Maarten, is able to keep a roof over its head and continue serving its clients thanks to the intervention of Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Veronica Jansen-Webster.

The foundation said it had recently encountered a “difficult financial situation” and had built up large arrears in rent and other expenses. “The landlord has sent an eviction notice. However, the Minister of Health, the honourable Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster, has shown that she has a heart for the clients of the rehabilitation centre,” the foundation said in a press release. “She has devised a plan to avoid immediate eviction.”

According to the centre, St. Maarten is at a critical point as far as drug rehabilitation is concerned. “St. Maarten has been affected by the use of drugs. Many of our youth are in need of the services offered by a drug rehabilitation centre, thereby making it an essential requirement. Key to Freedom Foundation is one of the few drug rehabilitation centres on the island of St. Maarten that caters to the needs of the general public,” the foundation said in its release.

Key to Freedom said it is a Christian drug and alcohol prevention organisation established in 2011. It provides a seven-step recovery programme in a home that has a capacity to accommodate 15 clients.

The foundation is grateful for the minister’s assistance and thanked her for her efforts. “You have shown that you are a people’s minister. Thank you and blessings go with you,” the foundation said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-jansen-webster-rescues-drug-rehab-centre-from-eviction