Minister Lambriex co-signs MoU to make inter-island travel consistent and affordable | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex and his Chief of Staff Francisco Croes recently welcomed representatives of the Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA). During the meeting, Lambriex declared his commitment to establishing affordable and sustainable inter-island connectivity.

DCCA is an alliance that was formed in 2021 by the airports of the Dutch Caribbean to improve the travel experience between the islands, focusing on consistency, affordability and sustainability.

Chairman of DCCA is Joost Meijs, Chief Executive Officer of Aruba’s Queen Beatrice International Airport. Meijs travelled to St. Maarten with DCCA Task Force Program Manager Joanne Christiaans to update Minister Lambriex and his chief of staff on their objective to develop a joint strategic plan (JSP) outlining how to reach the end goal of a more affordable, efficient and sustainable inter-island connectivity network with a concrete timeline and milestones.

Taking part in the meeting were Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company PJIAE Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo, PJIAE Commercial Director Michael Schoonewagen, PJIAE Air Service Manager and DCCA Task Force Program Manager Assistant Suzy Kartokromo, and Civil Aviation, Shipping and Maritime Department Head Louis Halley.

With a combined passenger count of just under 6.5 million, the DCCA airports play a vital role in connecting the Dutch Caribbean islands. Aruba’s Queen Beatrice International Airport, the largest of the group, handles approximately 2.8 million passenger movements annually, while St. Maarten, currently in a recovery phase, follows closely with 1.5 million passengers. During the official meeting, the DCCA members formalised a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to solidify their commitment to improving travel within the region.

Recognising the essential role air travel plays for the smaller sister islands of Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire, DCCA aims to address the issue of high airfares by lobbying for significantly lower rates than those currently in the market.

Minister Lambriex enthusiastically embraced the idea of normalising airfares and applauded the DCCA commitment to enhance travel experiences in the Dutch Caribbean. Through the MOU, which the minister endorsed by co-signing, the alliance will work collaboratively towards achieving this objective.

Another key DCCA initiative is the annual conference themed “A Flight to the Future”, traditionally held in the first week of November. This year’s conference will be hosted in Curaçao, with next year’s event scheduled to take place in St. Maarten. The conference serves as a gathering for airports, airlines, industry stakeholders and government officials to discuss relevant topics.

Additionally, a public day is held, with a focus on sustainable flying between the islands. As part of their commitment to inclusiveness, the DCCA delegation also met with representatives and residents in Saba and St. Eustatius last week to gather input, ensuring that their perspectives are considered during the implementation of the MOU.

DCCA looks forward to working together to improve the travel experience for all residents and visitors of the Dutch Caribbean islands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-lambriex-co-signs-mou-to-make-inter-island-travel-consistent-and-affordable