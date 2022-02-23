Minister Lawrence: No date yet for Mullet Bay Boardwalk restoration | THE DAILY HERALD

The soon-to-be-opened beach bar and restaurant on Mullet Bay beach with the location of the Mulley Bay Boardwalk in the background.

MULLET BAY–The restoration of Mullet Bay Boardwalk is yet to commence although the construction of the new beach bar by the same developer is almost finished.

During the live Council of Ministers’ press briefing on Wednesday, February 23, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Roger Lawrence said he would continue to advocate for its restoration due to the project’s sentimental value.

This was stated in answer to a question posed by The Daily Herald on the status of the rebuilding of the boardwalk as promised by the developer of the new beach bar and restaurant.

The minister said he still remembers touring the potential of the beach bar. “I was born in 1982, prior to Hurricane Luis [and – Ed.] the boardwalk was very much of a sentimental value to persons in St. Maarten,” he said.

“I can remember while viewing the property and a sense of nostalgia came about and we spoke about the boardwalk and the restoration of the boardwalk, and the developer was very much excited. Prior to the article being released, we received much feedback from persons in the community to also chip in as it relates to the restoration of the boardwalk,” he continued.

“There is a lot of red tape around it and I cannot give a date as to when it is going to happen, but I will definitely continue to advocate for the restoration of the boardwalk, because I know what it means to persons in St. Maarten, and received calls from international guests, who are excited to see the project take off. I will continue to advocate that the restoration of the boardwalk does happen,” Lawrence concluded his answer.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-lawrence-no-date-yet-for-mullet-bay-boardwalk-restoration