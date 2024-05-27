Minister Lewis prioritise digital safety for children | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Minister Lyndon Lewis, a representative from the UNODC and the minister’s Senior Policy advisor Jerome Gumbs in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

PHILIPSBURG–On May 22 and 23, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Lyndon Lewis attended the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Program on Cybersecurity in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The conference, focussed on proactive measures to prevent online child abuse and exploitation, aimed to develop collaborative standards to counter this serious crime.

Minister Lewis was accompanied by his Senior Policy Advisor Jerome Gumbs. Along with representatives from various regional islands, they underscored the importance of a unified approach to cybersecurity and child protection. The conference served as a crucial platform for discussing strategies and sharing insights on combatting online child abuse and exploitation.

Minister Lewis expressed his gratitude for the invaluable work being done by all attendees and highlighted the necessity of spreading this critical information to raise awareness in St. Maarten. He emphasised that protecting children from online threats is a top priority and that the collaborative efforts discussed during the conference will be instrumental in enhancing the safety and security of the island’s youth.

“The discussions and insights gained from this conference are pivotal in shaping our approach to cybersecurity and child protection,” Minister Lewis said. “It is essential that we continue to work together, across borders, to safeguard our children from online exploitation. I am committed to implementing these strategies in St. Maarten and raising awareness within our community to ensure a safer digital environment for our youth.”

Minister Lewis stated that he will continue to work closely with regional and international partners to combat cyber threats effectively. Further updates on the implementation of these strategies and upcoming initiatives will be shared with the public in due course.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-lewis-prioritise-digital-safety-for-children