Minister Melissa Arrindell-Doncher (left) is back in office | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Melissa Arrindell-Doncher (left) is back in office and was at government’s weekly press briefing on Wednesday. She had been out of office for a while as she had been ill and undergoing surgeries abroad. In her absence, Minister of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA Pamela Gordon-Carty (right) had been handling the affairs of the TEATT Ministry. Arrindell-Doncher said Wednesday that it was a “great pleasure” to be at the press briefing. “As you are aware, I have been out for some time with a medical situation beyond my control,” she said, and thanked the public and her fellow ministers for extending prayers and best wishes to her in her absence. In photo: Arrindell-Doncher and Gordon-Carty at the press briefing on Wednesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/inister-melissa-arrindell-doncher-left-is-back-in-office