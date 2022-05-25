Minister of Education to visit May 29-June 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Dennis Wiersma

CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS–Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dennis Wiersma will pay an introductory visit to Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire from May 29 to June 4.

“Every child deserves a good education and a good start in life. It is good to be able to see soon how the schools, childcare and educational care centres in Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire are working hard on this every day. I would also like to hear what challenges they encounter and look forward to getting to know everyone in and around education in the Caribbean Netherlands,” Wiersma said Tuesday.

During his introductory visit to the Caribbean Netherlands, he will visit schools for primary and secondary education on the three islands. He will also visit the Expertise Centres for Educational Care on each island. In Statia, childcare institution Buzzy Bees will be visited as part of the BES(t)4Kids project.

In Bonaire, Wiersma and representatives of Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) and the Education Labour Market Council ROA will visit a training company. A visit to childcare organisation Noah and the after-school care Twinkel are also on Wiersma’s itinerary. He will also hold discussions with local administrators on all three islands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-of-education-to-visit-may-29-june-4