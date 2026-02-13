Minister of Finance launches transformation tax admin prog. | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs (second left) with other officials at the launch.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs has launched the Transformation Tax Administration (TTA) Programme, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, calling it “a decisive and necessary step toward modernising our systems, strengthening public trust, and safeguarding St. Maarten’s financial future.”

The programme forms part of the Country Packages for St Maarten, with the Netherlands represented by Temporary Work Organization (TWO) as a key partner in achieving the reform objectives. The Transformation Tax Administration Programme is being funded through the Country Packages framework.

“This transformation is not optional – it is essential,” the Minister stated during the internal launch session held with the full staff of the Tax Administration. “A modern, effective tax administration is the backbone of a financially healthy country. Through this programme, we are investing in integrity, efficiency, and service.”

Although officially launched this week, the TTA Programme has been underway since 2021. Initial efforts focused on preparatory work, operational stabilisation, early improvement initiatives, and the sourcing of a new integrated IT system. In mid-2024, new programme management was appointed to strengthen governance and accelerate progress. Since then, the initiative has undergone an intensive planning and structuring phase, including scope clarification, realistic timeline development, strengthened governance arrangements, and the securing of financing.

“We have taken the time to build a solid foundation,” the Minister explained. “We now have a clear roadmap, approved direction, secured funding, and strengthened oversight. This gives us the confidence to formally move into full implementation.”

The official launch was an internal event exclusively for tax administration employees, underscoring Government’s commitment to inclusive and transparent reform. During the session, Programme Manager, Candia Joseph, and ICT Project Manager, Judith Goudberg, presented the detailed structure of the transformation programme, outlining both the organisational and ICT components and the expected benefits for daily operations and taxpayer service.

The TTA Programme is built around two integrated pillars. The Organisational Transformation focused on strengthening governance, culture, service delivery, workforce capacity, leadership, and operational processes. The ICT Transformation involves replacing the current fragmented IT landscape with a modern, integrated tax system and taxpayer portal, enabling real-time data sharing, streamlined workflows, improved reporting, reduced manual tasks, and enhanced taxpayer service. While progress continues toward full IT replacement, interim improvements – referred to as IST+ initiatives – are being implemented to deliver practical benefits in efficiency and service in the short term.

Staff were actively engaged throughout the session, interacting digitally and providing input on key questions related to the transformation. This interactive format allowed employees to share perspectives, raise concerns, ask questions and contribute ideas in real time.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, Roxanne Howell, also addressed staff, noting that the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) will support the transformation programme by providing specialised tax expertise and regional experience in implementing reform initiatives within tax administrations. She indicated that CARTAC’s first mission will be an assessment visit to define how it can best support the initiative.

The Minister also confirmed that strengthening leadership remains a priority. The recruitment process for a new Head of the Tax Administration is currently ongoing, reflecting Government’s commitment to stable leadership and clear direction. Additionally, Government is examining options to house the various departments of the Tax Administration, such as the Inspectorate and the Receiver’s Office, in a central location to improve collaboration and operational efficiency.

Both the Minister and the Secretary General closed the session by encouraging all employees to use the transformation as an opportunity to shape the future of the Tax Administration. “The engagement of our staff is critical,” the Secretary General emphasised. “This is your moment,” the Minister told staff. “Your voice matters in shaping the future of this institution. We want you to engage, to contribute, and to help build a Tax Administration that we can all be proud of.”

“This is about ensuring fair taxation, stronger public finances, and long-term sustainability for St Maarten,” the Minister concluded. “We are making a necessary investment in the future of our country.”

