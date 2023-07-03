Minister of finance prepares electronic payment app ‘Sen’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion speaking at Islandpreneur Live 2023 event.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion is about to launch a new app called Sen, explained by Irion as “a hybrid between Cash App and Venmo.” The Sen app was first announced at the Islandpreneur Live 2023 event, held at the Simpson Bay Resort and Marina on June 29 and June 30.

The name Sen is a play on the colloquial St. Maarten use of the word “send”, as the app will be used to send money from one user to another, among other features. Sen is still in its beta testing phases and will be available once it has been cleared for public use. The Sen app partners with CX Pay to make the services possible.

Based on their website, CX Pay makes it possible for merchants to enjoy the freedom and simplicity of accepting payments anytime from anywhere. This is achieved by the CX Pay platform using advanced compliance and fraud prevention technologies available on the market to guarantee a safe, secure and flexible online payment environment to increase their clientele and revenues. CX Pay has previously partnered with the Ministry of Finance to provide online payment options for Government Online Payment Services Page.

Finance Minister Irion chose to announce the historic service via the Islandpreneur platform, which is another collaborative partner of the ministry. Sen will demystify the concept of electronic pay for St. Maarteners. The Sen app will soon be available for download via the Google Play and Apple AppStore following its official launch.

“First and foremost, this initiative aims to promote financial inclusivity,” Minister Irion said. “We live in a world where digital transactions have become the norm, and a significant portion of the population relies on mobile devices for various aspects of their lives. By introducing a user-friendly app, we are bridging the gap between traditional banking systems and the unbanked or underbanked population.”

