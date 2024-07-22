Minister of Justice tells Parliament: Funding and capacity needed to combat gun violence | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Acknowledging the ineffectiveness of the current strategy of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM in reducing violent crime, Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis announced a new approach for the remainder of 2024 on Friday. “KPSM cannot execute this plan with their current capacity,” Minister Lewis told Parliament during an urgent public meeting on gun violence, noting that assistance has been requested from the Netherlands.

Minister Lewis emphasised the need for increased police visibility in the streets, stating, “More surveillance in hot spots and more traffic controls are needed.” He also highlighted the importance of cooperation with law enforcement on the French side of the island. “Several investigations have been shared with the Gendarmerie, and vice versa. The sharing of information has become more routine.”

In light of a recent series of shootings in various neighbourhoods and the brutal attack on July 17, which targeted a car driven by Oualichi for Change Movement (OMC) leader Olivier Arrindell, resulting in the death of his partner Sabine Gousse, Minister Lewis announced that assistance has been requested from within the Dutch Kingdom to target specific issues. “A joint investigation has begun regarding the murder and attempted murder in the case of Olivier Arrindell.”

Statistics show that crime is highest in the Simpson Bay and Dutch Quarter areas. Intelligence-led policing (ILP), a policing model built around the assessment and management of risk, remains a primary focus for St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, Lewis said. “However, the visibility and enforcement on the streets must be increased. The community police officers will develop action plans for their communities, addressing issues in schools, businesses and neighbourhoods.”

National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Cloyd Marlin interrupted the presentation, followed by an interruption from MP Egbert Doran (NA), with Marlin stating that the Parliament meeting should have taken place before the recent tragic events, and Doran adding that the NA MPs should have been given the opportunity to explain why they requested the meeting. “This was abruptly denied, without any reason given,” Doran said.

MP Omar Ottley then interrupted the presentation, urging Minister Lewis to choose his words carefully and refrain from referring to a main criminal event. “There is no main,” he said. “The people that have been murdered from January and up … We saw a problem within the community, so now those parents, those spouses, those friends of victims from before are feeling that they are neglected and that they are not important. It took the actions of two days ago [the shooting of Olivier Arrindell on July 17 – Ed.] for this meeting to happen. However, every victim is a main victim.”

Parliament Chair Sarah Wescot-Williams pointed out that the meeting had been scheduled for July 12, five days before the shooting of the OMC leader, but Minister Lewis had notified that he would not be able to attend for compelling personal reasons. Hence, the meeting was postponed by one week.

Continuing his presentation, Minister Lewis highlighted the capacity challenges faced by KPSM, noting that the budget constraints prevent the recruitment of new officers. “Another major concern is the lack of vehicles; without them, no plan can be executed.”

Minister Lewis also pointed out that the lack of detention capacity at the Point Blanche prison remains a significant bottleneck, leading to the early release of prisoners. Additionally, the police holding cells at the Philipsburg police station are in dire need of renovation, and there are insufficient security personnel, he noted.

The justice minister revealed that, to date, no forensic doctor has been contracted to replace Dr. Michael Mercuur, who retired and left the island in 2021. Currently, general practitioners are performing the duties of a police doctor despite not having the necessary qualifications.

“These issues pose considerable operational challenges,” Minister Lewis concluded. “Addressing budgetary concerns in Parliament would be greatly appreciated, as the coming months will be particularly challenging. Not only is an above-average hurricane season expected, but there are also upcoming snap elections and public gatherings before that. A new Carnival season is approaching, including Jouvert morning in August and other planned events. These all need to be highly secured to maintain public order and safety.”

The first round of questions was opened by MP Marlin, who asked if Minister Lewis is stalling the longstanding negotiations with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for a new Point Blanche prison. The MP also asked when the requested assistance from law enforcement agencies on the other Dutch Caribbean islands would be delivered. “When will these officers arrive on St. Maarten, what is the timeline?” Marlin asked.

United People’s (UP) party MP Francisco Lacroes expressed his bafflement at the presence of metal detectors and extra security personnel at the entrance of the House of Parliament. “What is this for?” he asked, indicating that many of the MPs park their car near the ring road and walk through town. “I have received threats before. Outside the Parliament Building, someone told me, ‘One of these days we will place a bomb on your car.’”

Despite these serious threats, he said he had not heard anything from the Justice Department or the National Security Services VDSM. “So, I am wondering what the plan is,” he added. “I am worried. In a short period of time, I lost seven dogs to poisoning. I don’t know if my dogs were poisoned to allow people to enter my house, or if it was done just to hurt me. I filed a police report, but nothing has come of it yet.”

While he chose to run as a candidate for UP in the August 19 snap elections, Lacroes emphasised the need to ensure the safety of himself and his family. “I need to know what the plan is to guarantee the safety of all Members of Parliament, not just those with guards and drivers,” he said.

Party for Progress (PFP) MP Melissa Gumbs expressed sympathy for MP Lacroes being threatened in person, which she finds deeply concerning. “More often Members of Parliament and other members of society receive threats digitally,” said Gumbs, who requested insight into discussions held by KPSM, the Prosecutor’s Office and other departments as to how to track and trace where these threats are emanating from, and dealing with the persons who are issuing these threats. “Last year there was a voice note circulating, threatening to leave some of us MPs lying in a pool of blood.”

MP Gumbs enquired about the existence of programmes for individuals to turn in their illegal weapons. “If such amnesty programmes do not work, what are the plans to confiscate and destroy illegal weapons in the community?” she asked.

MP Sjamira Roseburg (Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM)) asked the minister of justice whether the high crime rates in the Dutch Quarter and Simpson Bay areas are gang-related. She also enquired about a potential connection between domestic violence and the current energy crisis and frequent load shedding.

“In the past two weeks, there have been five shootings and one loss of life to mourn. Do we have an explanation for this alarming rise in crime?” she asked. The MP suggested that a community safety programme be financed through the Crime Prevention Fund, which contains NAf. 4 million, as mentioned by the minister of justice during a recent Council of Ministers press briefing.

MP Roseburg highlighted the easy access to guns on St. Maarten and reiterated that prison often acts as a revolving door for individuals who have no access to training, employment, housing and healthcare after serving a prison sentence. “We need to invest in rehabilitation programmes. “

Roseburg raised points that were seconded by URSM MP Richinel Brug, who is of the opinion that crime on the island is fuelled by a failing education system. “We have an inadequate social system; a lot our people are not getting the service they deserve. They are faced with a high cost of living with almost no intervention from us as government.”

MP Brug also agreed with MP Gumbs, who argued that addressing crime in St. Maarten requires an inter-ministerial approach. She emphasised the need for a public meeting of Parliament with the presence of several ministers to discuss strategies for the prevention and mitigation of violent crime on the island. Both MPs Brug and Gumbs believe that the responsibility for reducing crime should not rest solely with the minister of justice.

MP Doran advocated for the reintroduction of a campaign urging gun owners to hand their weapons over to law enforcement, to decrease voluntarily the prevalence of handguns within a community. As an incentive, the MP proposes financial compensation or a recruitment drive where people can apply for a job or training. “We have to be innovative in the way we address our concerns.”

Doran hinted at flaws in the national security strategy. “When we have budget debates in Parliament, all of the ministers and Members of Parliament are present, however, the security is at an all-time low,” said Doran, who made a comparison with Curaçao, where he had to pass several metal detectors while entering the House of Parliament in Willemstad. “St. Maarten has always been ‘The Friendly Island’, but there is this reality we are living in now. All of us in here, whether the executive, the legislative, community leaders, we have to accept our reality.”

MP Doran: “I was publicly threatened by persons saying, ‘Put a bullet in his head.’ Three days later, I went off the island, and my children were identified by someone with a camera who said, ‘These are the minister’s kids. That’s them.’ I filed a complaint with the police. This was nine months ago, and I received absolutely no response.” The MP urged police to follow up on complaints. “If this is happening to me, this is unfortunate, and I can’t imagine what is happening out there [with citizens].”

Doran further highlighted the stress MPs and ministers are facing. “Can you image that you are thousands of miles away and you cannot protect your children? That is not a comfortable feeling. We are not supposed to feel so at risk coming to work, trying to protect our patrimony as St. Maarten.” The MP urged law enforcement and government to band together and come with real solutions. “We are living in strange times, where anything can happen.”

MP Ottley took the opportunity to thank all police officers on St. Maarten. “I appreciate you,” he said. “Because when we run from a problem, you have to run towards it. When we run from gunfire, you run to it.”

The government of St. Maarten needs to guarantee that police officers are working in condition where they feel comfortable, Ottley said. The MP mentioned life insurance, access to bullet-proof vests, weapons and training as prerequisites for daily operations of not only the St. Maarten Police Force, but also the staff of Point Blanche prison. “I urge you, Minister of Justice, to foster a closer relationship with law enforcement and organise town hall meetings in every community on St. Maarten.”

Looking at crime statistics shared by Minister of Justice Lewis with Parliament on Friday, MP Silveria Jacobs said that she was “kind of surprised” that Dutch Quarter, where she resides, is one of the two neighbourhoods on St. Maarten with the highest crime rate. “Although I sometimes hear a little firecracker, something that sounds like gunfire, I have never seen a report thereafter that there was something. So, I was kind of surprised that we in Dutch Quarter were ranking in the top.” She concluded that, “It is a bit unfair though. When I look at the actual data presented, I see that there were 12 shootings in Lowlands, 12 in Dutch Quarter, in Simpson Bay 10, and in Cole Bay 11.” MP Jacobs said she considers it “very, very unfair”, challenging the assumption that the high crime rate in Dutch Quarter is connected to poverty in the area.

MP Jacobs requested that the justice minister provide insight into how gun violence on Dutch St. Maarten is related to violent crimes on French St. Martin, Anguilla and other neighbouring islands. “I would like to see a breakdown as to where the crime is coming from, and also the age ranges,” said Jacobs, who is adamant that violence “has not suddenly spiked from within St. Maarten.”

Jacobs not only pointed towards imported crime, but also to cyberbullying. “I feel that the atmosphere on St. Maarten has deteriorated in the past year to such an extent that it was okay to hurl insults and disrespect, but even lie, blatantly, when it came to my position [as Prime Minister]. I feel that as a community, silence breeds consent, and when good people stay silent, bad things can continue to happen.”

