Minister of VSA meets Diamond Resort owners | THE DAILY HERALD

Owners of Diamond Resorts with VSA Minister Pamela Gordon-Carty, the head of Labour Affairs, project managers and Bouygues Construction Manager.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Pamela Gordon-Carty and the head of Labour Affairs met with the owners of Diamond Resorts and management of Bouygues Construction to discuss the issue of foreign labour in the ongoing hotel reconstruction projects.

During this meeting the VSA minister expressed her objective to decrease the number of foreign workers on construction job sites and highly encouraged the project managers to look at hiring local skilled workers, according to a press release issued by the minister’s office on Wednesday.

“Both parties agreed to be in full cooperation with each other and promised to increase the number of local labourers once the project can financially sustain it. Bouygues Construction is known for importing and requesting permission for foreign workers in the construction field,” it was stated in the release.

“Management will be provided with a list of unemployed local construction workers from which some workers will and can be chosen to be considered for the ongoing construction projects on both Diamond Resorts and Pelican [Flamingo Beach Resort – Ed.].”

The owners of Diamond Resorts were said to be content with the meeting. “They are more than willing to provide the opportunities available to the local skilled workers, once they have the information needed,” it was noted in the release.

Minister Gordon-Carty urges all unemployed and skilled workers to register themselves at the Labour Office to ensure their information is on file for any future opportunities, as there are ongoing discussions with various parties.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-of-vsa-meets-diamond-resort-owners