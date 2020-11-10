Minister outlines Anguilla’s plans on World Town Planning Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Home Affairs Kenneth Hodge.

ANGUILLA–Minister of Home Affairs Kenneth Hodge addressed the nation on the occasion of World Town Planning Day, November 8. The day gives special recognition to the ideals of community planning which brings professional planners and the general public together.

Hodge said that he joins the Department of Physical Planning in endorsing the day as a strategy to promote broad-based awareness, support, and advocacy for community and national planning in Anguilla. He is encouraging all stakeholders involved in development to consider planning challenges and sustainable solutions.

He said that Anguilla is celebrating World Town Planning Day with several objectives. The objectives are to draw attention to the aims, objectives, and progress of urban and regional planning; to engage local citizens and officials in the value of physical planning in shaping the community; to highlight the valuable contribution sound planning has made to the quality of human settlements and the environment; and to give coverage to the ideals of physical planning, not only within the profession, but also among the general public.

The minister said that the Physical Planning Department and the Government of Anguilla is aiming to develop a national physical plan with a focus on building a sustainable island framework. “This plan will concentrate on ‘People, Places and the Island’ with technology as an enabler. Emphasis will be placed on smart thinking and planning and design to develop a Smart and Sustainable Island focusing on ‘smart people,’ ‘smart places,’ and ‘smart island’ to ensure innovative solutions to create a liveable, walkable, resilient, and happy island for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

He noted that this vision will form the foundation on which the National Plan will be developed, coupled with technology as an enabler, to help create a smart and sustainable Anguilla with strong viable communities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-outlines-anguilla-s-plans-on-world-town-planning-day