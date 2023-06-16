Minister Samuel sees off Special Olympics Team. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Team St. Maarten left for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

The athletes Willemijn Verloop and Roger Jeffers will be participating in the Swimming category. Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports drs. Rodolphe E. Samuel was at the airport for the departure. The Special Olympics provide an opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities, and to promote acceptance and inclusion in sports. “As Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport I am honored to be joining the Sint Maarten Special Olympics team in Berlin for part of the duration of the event. This is a great opportunity for our athletes to showcase their talents and abilities on a global stage, and I am proud to be there to support them. The Special Olympics embody the spirit of inclusion and diversity, and I believe that sports have the power to bring people together and break down barriers. I wish our athletes the best of luck and I know they will represent Sint Maarten with pride.” The team has been training hard, and they are excited to compete against athletes from other countries.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-samuel-sees-off-special-olympics-team