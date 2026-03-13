Minister says budget limits full funding for CARIFTA team, urges private sector support | THE DAILY HERALD

Melissa Gumbs

~Planning new sports funding approach~

PHILIPSBURG–Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Minister Melissa Gumbs says government will not be able to provide full financial assistance to the national athletics delegation preparing to attend the CARIFTA Games in Grenada early next month.

Responding to questions from “The Daily Herald” about why government was unable to offer financial assistance to the national athletics team, the minister explained that no final decision has yet been taken, but she had already informed the Athletics Federation that funding would be a challenge given current budget realities and limited cash flow. “What I have communicated is that we won’t be able to assist at its full capacity, which, considering the realities of the budget and the cash flow we have available, should come as no surprise to the public.” She added that government assistance is unlikely to meet the full request and that she is still awaiting formal advice to finalise an amount.

When asked whether there were any plans for government to assist the team in another way, Gumbs added that financial support is typically the main form of assistance provided to sports teams. However, she stressed that she continues to encourage private sector involvement and community support, saying, “I always encourage the private sector to contribute… it is unfortunately the realities of the financial situation facing not just my ministry but the entire country.”

She also expressed pride in the athletes’ performances and preparation over the past year, stating, “I’m still incredibly proud of them. The athletes have all been performing extremely well since last year, preparing for this CARIFTA Games.”

The minister said it is her intention to explore new approaches to sports funding in the future so that reliance is not placed entirely on government, noting that community and private sector partnerships are an important part of sports development. “It’s my intention to try to establish different modalities where the reliance is not entirely on government,” she said. “There is always that hand-in-hand support from the community and support from government. Something that is being worked on, but all things in time.”

She also indicated that she plans to make a personal contribution toward the team’s efforts.

Meanwhile, the St. Maarten National Athletics Federation has issued an urgent appeal for financial support to send a 12-member delegation to the competition, which will take place April 4–6, 2026, in St. George’s, Grenada at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

The total cost for participation is estimated at US $17,400, with airfare of $1,200 per person identified as the most urgent expense. Accommodation costs of $250 per person, totalling $3,000, will be paid upon arrival (see related story).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-says-budget-limits-full-funding-for-carifta-team-urges-private-sector-support