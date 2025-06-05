Minister shares key findings from PWAS investigation report | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Commits to action ~

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs shared the outcomes of an independent investigation into operational and incident matters at Prins Willem Alexander School (PWAS) with the staff of the school on Wednesday.

“Following an extensive analysis of organisational structures, policies, student care practices, infrastructure, and governance, the investigation team has submitted its final report which contains a set of actionable recommendations designed to enhance the quality of education, safety, and overall well-being of students with special educational needs,” according to a press release released by the Minister’s office late on Wednesday.

Recognising that immediate action is critical, the Ministry will concentrate on a short-term plan to deliver tangible improvements before the start of the 2025/2026 school year. The existing Steering Committee for the Transformation of Public Education will guide the implementation of these recommendations, and “A PWAS Reform Team” will be established to develop the short-term plan and lay the foundation for medium- and long-term strategic planning.

The PWAS Director will be reinstated at the start of the new school year and will be supported by the management team to begin embedding changes.

According to the press release, efforts will focus on reviewing and updating policies that govern special education, ensuring alignment with international standards; strengthening mental health and psychosocial support services through coordinated collaboration with the Student Support Services Division (SSSD); reinforcing the school’s leadership structure and staffing; and establishing robust quality assurance and accountability measures.

An essential component of this work will be a full campus inspection, conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure VROMI by July 1, 2025, to identify and address all urgent safety or infrastructure needs.

“Above all, every recommendation is being developed with the unique learning and well-being needs of PWAS students at its core,” assured the Minister. “Every child deserves an environment where they can thrive. “We are committed to working hand-in-hand with PWAS families, staff and the wider community to put these recommendations into action – ensuring that our most vulnerable learners receive the care and opportunity they deserve.”

Throughout this process, the Ministry will maintain open channels of communication with parents, teachers and community stakeholders. Regular updates will be shared to highlight progress, celebrate early wins, and invite ongoing feedback.

“By uniting around a shared vision of excellence and inclusivity, the Ministry and the PWAS community will ensure that the school emerges stronger, safer, and more responsive to the needs of students with special educational requirements,” said Gumbs.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-shares-key-findings-from-pwas-investigation-report