Minister steps down pending investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao Minister of Education Marilyn Alcalá-Wallé has resigned. This was announced at a press conference at the PAR office by Prime Minister and party leader Eugene Rhuggenaath.

The reason is an investigation that the Prosecutor’s Office has initiated into a complaint filed against the minister. It involves a conflict of interest allegation.

The complaint filed last October concerns a possible violation of the National Integrity (Candidate) Ministers Ordinance, or screening law. The prosecution ordered the National Detectives that same month to conduct a fact-finding probe.

That process was completed and has led to a criminal investigation against Alcala-Wallé. The prosecution informed Governor Lucille George-Wout, the prime minister and the person directly involved.

The Dutch Caribbean country’s screening law (Article 16, paragraph 3) stipulates that a minister who is regarded as a suspect in a penal investigation must immediately step down. In the interest of that investigation, no further announcements are currently being made, said the prosecution in an official statement.

There was no immediate word on a possible successor.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-steps-down-pending-investigation