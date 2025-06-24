Minister Tackling highlights urgent need for regional cooperation amid rising homicides | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling (left) with her counterparts from Aruba and Curaçao, Ministers Arthur Dowers (centre) and Shalten Hato (right).





PHILIPSBURG–Strengthening regional solidarity and addressing urgent public safety issues were at the heart of discussions during the recent Judicial Four-Party Consultation JVO. Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling met with her counterparts from Aruba and Curaçao, Ministers Arthur Dowers and Shalten Hato, for a series of bilateral and tripartite meetings focused on shared justice priorities across the Dutch Caribbean.

During the JVO, Tackling drew focused attention to St. Maarten’s escalating homicide rate, which significantly exceeds the levels seen in Aruba and Curaçao. She emphasised that this troubling trend is not confined to the Dutch side of the island but is equally prevalent in Saint-Martin, the French territory, underscoring the need for enhanced bilateral and regional collaboration.

“The rising number of homicides affects the entire island community and cannot be addressed by one side alone,” Tackling said. “Strengthening cross-border cooperation with Saint-Martin is essential to effectively combat these crimes and ensure the safety of all residents.”

She outlined plans to deepen collaboration with French counterparts through joint intelligence sharing, synchronised law enforcement operations, and unified prevention programmes. The JVO discussions also highlighted the importance of reinforcing judicial and police capacities, improving crime data exchange, and securing additional support from the Kingdom government to address resource gaps.

Tackling further called for tackling underlying social factors such as youth unemployment, drug trafficking and community tensions, which contribute to the rise in violence. These comprehensive approaches were recognised as vital components in the broader regional effort to restore safety.

Another key topic was the rising cost of shared kingdom services, such as the judiciary and centralised information and communications technology (ICT) systems. While these services remain essential and are governed by formal agreements, the ministers cautioned that the financial burden is becoming increasingly unsustainable for the smaller Caribbean countries.

They stressed the need for cost-effective and transparent service delivery that reflects the realities and resource constraints of each island. “Shared services must provide real value – not just expense,” Tackling said.

The ministers called for a shift in the JVO’s focus from predominantly technical discussions to more strategic, ministerial-level dialogue. Tackling emphasised that ministers should lead conversations on structural challenges and long-term goals.

“We face similar problems across the islands,” she said. “Let’s be more strategic and united in addressing them.”

In her one-on-one meeting with Curaçao’s Minister Shalten Hato, Tackling discussed legislative and operational aspects of the Crime Prevention Fund. The two ministers agreed on the need for increased transparency in how the fund is used and called for stronger oversight.

Limited legal drafting capacity was another shared challenge. The ministers pledged to explore regional solutions, such as pooled legal resources, shared expertise, and technical assistance. Strengthening legal capacity is essential, they agreed, for modernising justice systems and ensuring effective governance.

The meetings concluded with a strong commitment to sustained cooperation – not only through the JVO framework but also via ongoing bilateral engagement. The justice ministers of St. Maarten, Aruba, and Curaçao reaffirmed their collective determination to build safer, more resilient societies throughout the Kingdom.

