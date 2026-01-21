Ministers back legal aid for patients under involuntary mental health care | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling (left) and VSA Minister Richinel Brug holding the Memorandum of Understanding signed in support of mental health patients’ rights.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling and Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richinel Brug have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at ensuring that persons placed under involuntary admission at the Mental Health Foundation receive appropriate legal support and representation.

The initiative stems in part from a motion adopted by Parliament, introduced by Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg, calling for stronger legal safeguards and guaranteed access to legal assistance for individuals subjected to involuntary mental health admission.

The MOU addresses a gap in the current legal framework. Under existing legislation, individuals who are involuntarily admitted do not have a clearly defined mechanism guaranteeing access to independent legal support. The agreement provides an interim solution to protect the rights of these individuals while broader legislative reforms are being pursued.

Through the MOU, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour formalize their cooperation to ensure that affected individuals are informed of their rights and have access to appropriate legal assistance throughout the involuntary admission process.

Justice Minister Tackling emphasized that access to legal protection is a fundamental right, particularly for individuals in vulnerable situations. VSA Minister Brug noted that involuntary admission is a serious measure, applied only in cases of acute mental health crises. In such circumstances, he stressed, care interventions must be accompanied by clear and effective legal safeguards.

The MOU ensures that individuals are informed of their rights and have access to legal support, reinforcing a balanced and responsible approach to crisis mental health care. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mental health services and legal protections in St. Maarten, describing the agreement as an important step toward a more humane and rights-based approach. Efforts to modernize the legislation governing involuntary admissions will continue.

