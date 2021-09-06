Ministers receive explanation of Coast Guard operations St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Maarten Council of Ministers with next to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, on the left Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard director Frank Boots and on the right Jocelyn Roberto Levenstone, head of the DCCG support station on St. Maarten.

PHILIPSBURG–Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) director Frank Boots and a delegation paid a visit to the Council of Ministers on Thursday, September 2. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs had invited the Coast Guard to give a presentation on their organization and mandated objectives.

DCCG director Boots explained the policies, tasks and assets of the Coast Guard in the Caribbean and in particular its goals for the island of St. Maarten. After the presentation at the Government Building there was room for questions from the Council of Ministers.

From left to right: DCCG director Frank Boots, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, head of DCCG support station Jocelyn Roberto Levenstone and Arie Noorddam. Commander naval barracks St. Maarten.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Anna Richardson thanked the DCCG director and Jocelyn Roberto Levenstone, head of the DCCG support station on St. Maarten, for their visit and wished them good luck with continued Coast Guard operations.

DCCG director Boots also paid visits to Governor Eugene Holiday and the Point Blanche prison and had a one-on-one meeting with justice minister Richardson.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministers-receive-explanation-of-coast-guard-operations-st-maarten