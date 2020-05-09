Ministers to cut salaries by 20% | THE DAILY HERALD

Ardwell Irion

PHILIPSBURG–The Council of Ministers decided in a meeting on Wednesday, May 6, that they would cut their salaries by a total of 20 per cent.

In February, before the financial impact of the coronavirus, Members of Parliament (MPs) and minsters had already agreed to a 10 per cent cut on their salary, although that 10 per cent will actually go straight into their pension.

During the 2020 budget debate, a motion from National Alliance (NA) MP Ludmila Solange Duncan was approved for an additional five per cent cut in the salaries of MPs and ministers. During the meeting on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers agreed to an additional five per cent, bringing the salary cuts to a total of 20 per cent.

It was also agreed upon that there would be budget cuts across the board for MPs and ministers. “The government is currently trimming the fat in every possible area. There has been an increase in spending in areas related to COVID-19.

“The government is maintaining that taking care of the most vulnerable in our community is still top priority. A bulk of the current spending is focused on stimulus relief, food security and health,” a press release from the cabinet of Finance Minister Ardwell Irion stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministers-to-cut-salaries-by-20