Ministry ECYS: All schools closed today, Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–All schools are closed today, Thursday, February 8, in light of the current inclement weather affecting the local area.

The decision was announced by Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Rodolphe Samuel, on Wednesday, after consultation with the Meteorological Office of St. Maarten.

In a letter addressed to all subsidised school boards, private school boards and the Division of Public Education, Samuel said the situation will be continuously monitored and if it calls for an extension of the school closures, all parties will be informed accordingly.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-ecys-all-schools-closed-today-thursday