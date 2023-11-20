Ministry ECYS renews commitment to child rights with MOU extension | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister ECYS Rodolphe Samuel and dignitaries in Curaçao.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport has announced the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dedicated to the rights of the child in St. Maarten.

The initial signing of the MOU on October 31 highlighted government’s commitment to the well-being, protection and empowerment of every child on the island.

In a press release on Sunday, the ministry emphasised that the extension of the MOU reflects government’s dedication to creating an environment where the rights of every child are prioritised and preserved. By renewing this commitment, the ministry aims to continue building a St. Maarten where children can grow, learn and dream without fear or hindrance.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Rodolphe Samuel noted the significance of this extension, stating, “Our commitment to the rights of the child is at the core of our mission. By extending the MOU, we reaffirm our dedication to creating a nurturing environment where every child can thrive and reach their full potential.” Samuel extended congratulations to the youth of St. Maarten, recognising their energy, passion and resilience as driving forces behind positive changes in the community.

While acknowledging persistent challenges such as discrimination, violence, and barriers to essential services for some children on the island, the ministry called for collective efforts from the community to address these issues and create an inclusive environment where every child can flourish.

As the International Day for the Rights of the Child is celebrated on November 20, the ministry invites the community to reflect on the progress made and the work that lies ahead. “The day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect and uphold the rights of every child. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is committed to providing quality education, promoting cultural diversity, fostering youth development and supporting sports initiatives to create a vibrant and inclusive society in St. Maarten,” the release concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-ecys-renews-commitment-to-child-rights-with-mou-extension