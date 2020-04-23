Ministry of Education considers options for examination students | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Carnival vacation for schools still on ~

PHILIPSBURG–As schools remain closed the question still remains as to how the examination students will be able to close off their final year and graduate.

In the weekly press briefing on Wednesday, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel reiterated that secondary examination students, as a result of the ongoing lockdown, will be unable to conduct their final exams.

The ECYS Ministry and the various school boards are currently working together to find a solution to allow graduation for examination-class students. As a customary final examination is no longer an option, a calculation of each student’s total year performance will be utilised to determine a passing grade for graduation.

Samuel said the ministry cannot indicate an opening date for schools, as St. Maarten remains in a state of emergency.

“Once the EOC [Emergency Operations Centre – Ed.] has [given] clearance that the state of emergency is lifted then we can look into when schools can open. And if schools can open, then we will be giving the exam students special attention,” he said.

Once schools are cleared to reopen, the ECYS Ministry will assess what measures will have to be implemented to ensure that students are able to return and resume classes in the safest manner possible. Several issues will remain, such as transportation to and from school, whether by bus or carpooling, as these options would be not deemed safe. He also pointed out the issue of logistics within the classrooms as another concern to be considered.

In closing, Samuel announced that the scheduled Carnival vacation for schools will be implemented. He noted that teachers have continued to work throughout the lockdown, providing necessary education to their students, therefore a break is provided.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-of-education-considers-options-for-examination-students