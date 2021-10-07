Ministry of Health reports 46 new cases in Anguilla | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Since Monday, October 4, there have been 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Anguilla. There were thirteen fully vaccinated women and four fully vaccinated men; five unvaccinated men, two unvaccinated women and twenty unvaccinated minors.

The household contacts amounted to seventeen, with eleven social contacts, three workplace contacts, two residents who returned from overseas, twelve residents with no history of recent travel, and one woman who was screened for admission to the hospital with an unrelated condition.

The unvaccinated man with several underlying risk conditions for severe COVID-19 remains hospitalised in stable condition. Eighteen persons have recovered, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 499, with 67 active cases at this time. All persons tested positive are under isolation and contact tracing and investigations are continuing.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health notes that based on recent investigations, private indoor social gatherings involving unvaccinated minors, such as sleepovers and parties, are strongly discouraged at this time. Several of the newly diagnosed unvaccinated minors appear to have contracted the virus in these settings.

