Ministry of Justice initiates public tender for Law Enforcement Institute in Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In a significant move towards enhancing law enforcement capabilities, Minister of Justice Anna Richardson has initiated a public tender for the design and development of a Law Enforcement Institute of St. Maarten (LEIS).

The LEIS project is envisioned as a cutting-edge learning facility for Ministry of Justice personnel, catering to various aspects of training and education. Minister Richardson has officially invited architectural firms to submit proposals for the design of the institute, emphasising the importance of creating a modern and accredited educational environment for law enforcement professionals.

The key features of the proposed Law Enforcement Institute include classrooms, a vehicle repair shop, a small forensic lab, a gymnasium, a shooting range, social spaces, and administrative offices. The allocated property for the LEIS project is situated on Orange Grove Road, Cole Bay.

To ensure a comprehensive and efficient development process, the Ministry of Justice is extending an open invitation to eligible consulting firms to provide technical and financial proposals for consulting services related to the conceptual design of LEIS. The scope of services includes developing a conceptual design, rendering of the LEIS building, initial cost estimates, and budgetary requirements.

Minister Richardson expressed her enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "I am thrilled to see the Law Enforcement Institute of St. Maarten become a reality. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to the continuous improvement of law enforcement capabilities."

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Minister Richardson emphasized the importance of meeting accreditation standards and educational codes to provide the personnel with the best possible training. The Justice Minister also highlighted the long-overdue need for an accredited education facility dedicated to law enforcement.

The consulting firms interested in the project are expected to deliver a conceptual design within a two-month period. Subsequently, the design will undergo a thorough review and approvals process by the Ministry of Justice.

Interested parties can find detailed tender information on the Ministry of Justice website (www.ministryofjusticesx.com) or the government of Sint Maarten website (www.sintmaartengov.org).

The provided guidelines must be adhered to when submitting bids, and a Terms of Reference (TOR) is required as part of the bidding package for services leading to the full design. The Ministry of Justice welcomes bids that align with the vision of creating a world-class Law Enforcement Institute to serve St. Maarten's law enforcement needs.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-of-justice-initiates-public-tender-for-law-enforcement-institute-in-cole-bay