Ministry of Justice mourns passing of Brigadier Hyman | THE DAILY HERALD

The Ministry extended its deepest condolences to family, friends, and loved ones of Keri Hyman.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Justice has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Brigadier Keri Hyman on the evening of Thursday, April 23.

The Ministry said it mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant who embodied service in its truest form. “Brigadier Hyman served the people of St. Maarten with unwavering commitment, professionalism, integrity, and strength, earning the respect of her colleagues and the trust of the community she helped protect.”

According to the Ministry, her passing leaves a profound void within the justice chain, and most notably within KPSM, where she was regarded as a valued and respected member of the organisation. Officials noted that she carried out her duties with resilience and a strong sense of duty throughout her career.

The Ministry extended its deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones, stating that while words cannot ease the pain of such a loss, there is comfort in knowing that her service made a meaningful difference to the country.

The Ministry added that Brigadier Hyman’s dedication and legacy of service will continue to be remembered and will serve as an inspiration within the justice system.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-of-justice-mourns-passing-of-brigadier-hyman