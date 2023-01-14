Ministry of VROMI announces Arch Road Closure for Sunday | THE DAILY HERALD

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that there will be interruption with the traffic flow on the Arch Road on January 15, 2023, from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.

The road closure is related to road surface repairs that will be carried out on the Arch Road.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-of-vromi-announces-arch-road-closure-for-sunday