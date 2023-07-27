Ministry of VROMI announces Backstreet Road Closure | THE DAILY HERALD

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), Department of Infrastructure announces that there will be a temporary road closure of a section of Backstreet for motorised traffic.

This closure will start at the intersection of Ch. E. W. Voges Street to the intersection of Hendrik Steeg, and from the intersection of Wilhelmina Street to the intersection of Schoolsteeg.

The closure will be from 10:00 p.m. on Friday July 28, 2023, until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday July 29, 2023.

The road closure is in connection with the “Backstreet Bonanza” event.

The Ministry of VROMI apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-of-vromi-announces-backstreet-road-closure