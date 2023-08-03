Ministry of VROMI announces closure of Schuinesteeg Road, Front Street. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure VRO-MI Department of Infrastructure announced that there will be a temporary road closure of Schuinesteeg Road, Front Street today, Thursday from 8:00pm to 3:00 am. Emergency vehicles have preference during the closure period.

This closure is necessary to facilitate FLOW trench-works, which are essential for improving telecom-munication infrastructure and ensuring the smooth functioning of the road network. Detour routes will be available for motorists via Drukkersteeg and Vissersteeg to ease traffic flow and facilitate ac-cess to the areas affected by the road closures.

For inquiries call 1(721) 542-4289 or email the Ministry of VROMI at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/front-street