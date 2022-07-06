Ministry of VROMI announces Opening of Great Bay Fresh Water Pond Channel at 1.30pm | THE DAILY HERALD

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), will temporary open the Great Bay Fresh Pond channel as of 1:30 PM today, July 6th, 2022, due to the torrential rainfall. The channel will remain open until 08:30 PM.

The decision to open the Great Bay Channel was taken to mitigate potential flooding as part of the ministry’s water management activities to avoid hazardous water levels at the Salt and Fresh Water Ponds.

The Ministry of VROMI therefore cautions against any and all water activities at the Great Bay Beach during the aforementioned times and up to 24 hours following.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-of-vromi-announces-opening-of-great-bay-fresh-water-pond-channel-at-1-30pm