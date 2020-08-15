Ministry of VSA developing plan for mass testing in communities | THE DAILY HERALD

Richard Panneflek.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek announced the ministry’s current plans to carry out COVID-19 testing within the community.

During a national briefing on commercial business closures on Saturday afternoon the minister stated that the government is currently working towards developing a plan of action for mass testing in the various districts as a means to document an accurate synopsis of the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we continue to observe a drastic increase in the amount of active CVOID-19 cases on St. Maarten,” said Panneflek.

He said over the next couple of days the ministry will continue to monitor the rising trend of the virus and advise the general public accordingly if additional measures will need to be implemented.

“There is still the need to ensure absolute safety while we work towards managing the increase in CVOID-19 cases, as Minister of VSA I continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding mass gatherings, washing your hands with soap and physically using hand sanitizer,” said Panneflek.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases currently remains at 150 persons. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 269.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ministry-of-vsa-developing-plan-for-mass-testing-in-communities