Minors mauled in severe pitbull attack in St. Peters | THE DAILY HERALD

Two ambulances arrived at the residence on St. Peters Road to transport the severely injured children to the hospital.

PHILIPSBURG–A family visit in St. Peters turned into a terrifying ordeal on Saturday when two minors were viciously attacked by pitbulls.

The incident occurred when a 15-year-old resident of the house stepped outside to feed the family’s two pitbulls. The dogs then forced their way into the house and attacked the children, who were inside a bedroom.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Central Dispatch received multiple emergency calls regarding an attack at a residence on St. Peters Road. On arrival, officers found an 11-year-old boy with severe injuries, while a 14-year-old girl had managed to escape with bite wounds to the legs. The dogs remained nearby, posing an ongoing threat.

Due to the immediate danger, officers were forced to put down the dogs to reach the injured child. Both victims received emergency treatment on-site before being transported to St. Maarten Medical Center for further care.

Detectives and forensic teams are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities are urging pet owners to take necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents.

Further updates will be provided as more details emerge.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minors-mauled-in-severe-pitbull-attack-in-st-peters