Miss Antigua wins the St. Maarten Caribbean Carnival Queen crown | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2024 St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Ischikelle Corbin of Antigua and Barbuda shortly after being crowned.

POND ISLAND–In a dazzling display of beauty and talent, Ischikelle Corbin of Antigua and Barbuda was crowned the 2024 St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen in the inaugural pageant held at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village on Tuesday.

Second runner-up D’Shnay York of St. Maarten.

First runner-up Claire Marissa Smartt of St. Lucia, Ischikelle Corbin and D’Shnay York.

With her charisma, confidence and poise, Corbin not only won the judges’ hearts but also swept multiple awards, making her a standout star of the evening. Her poise and confidence shone through in every round, earning her the titles of Best Swimwear, Best Evening Wear, and Best Identical Question.

First runner-up Claire Marissa Smartt of St. Lucia captivated the audience with her charm and charisma, also winning the Miss Photogenic title. Second runner-up D’Shnay York of St. Maarten captured the hearts of the crowd. She earned Best Talent and was named Miss Popularity, showcasing the diverse array of talent and beauty present on the stage. Paul-Anne Americus Mildrede from Haiti secured the Miss Amity title.

The competition was fierce, with delegates from seven other Caribbean countries bringing their A-game to the stage. Each contestant showcased their unique talents and beauty, representing their respective islands with pride and passion. The energy in the village was visible with supporters cheering on their favourites and waving flags in support of the contestants.

