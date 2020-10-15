Miss France contestant Naïma Dessout disqualified from Miss France pageant | THE DAILY HERALD

Naïma Dessout shortly after she was crowned Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barths on August 20. (Photo by Dacha)

MARIGOT–Miss France contestant Naïma Dessout has been disqualified by the Miss France organising committee and is not allowed to participate in the Miss France 2021 election due to personal photos judged to be “non-compliant”.

President and regional delegate of the Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthelemy Committee, Catherine Vermot de Boisrolin said that Dessout had been the victim of an “anonymous denunciation” by sending non-conforming photos of her directly to the Miss France Organisation (MFO).

“It is with regret that the Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy for Miss France Committee announces that our ambassador, Naïma Dessout, is not authorised to participate in the election of Miss France 2021,” Boisrolin stated in a press release. “Given the nature of the photos and the national rules of Miss France Organisation in their current state, it leaves no margins of possibility for Naïma to participate.

“The Miss France Saint-Martin Committee denounces and regrets the anonymous denunciation campaign. However, the committee, having taken note of the photos and having deduced that they were taken in a family context without any intention of vulgar, erotic or pornographic character, makes the choice to keep its candidate for the regional title of Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthelemy 2020.

“Our ambassador will honour all her current and future commitments. We take this opportunity to thank all the people who, through their votes, their support on social networks, fan pages and the press, have accompanied Naïma until now. We wish a serene preparation to the other candidates for the upcoming regional elections and a great adventure to the ambassadors already elected for the future. If the Miss France adventure comes to an end, it is a completely different story that begins on the horizon.”

