Missing elderly woman found soon after police issued notice | THE DAILY HERALD

Missing Fredesvinda Franco-Castro Brooks has been found.

PHILIPSBURG–An elderly woman who was reported missing by police on Tuesday afternoon was found shortly after police issued a press release seeking assistance in locating her.

Police said in its release that it had received information that Fredesvinda Franco-Castro Brooks was missing and it was urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 77 year old woman, who is originally from the Dominican Republic. A family member reported her missing, and police were working to locate her. The release stated that Franco-Castro Brooks was last seen on January 15, at her residence on Arch Road #6 in Sucker garden. She had been experiencing a mental disorder, which added to the urgency of locating her promptly. Police said the family had been deeply concerned about her well-being, given her mental condition.

Police indicated shortly after issuing its first press release that the missing woman was found in the Sucker-Garden area.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/missing-elderly-woman-found-soon-after-police-issued-notice