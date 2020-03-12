Missing girl returns home | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Missing teenage girl Crystal Loriani Clement returned safely home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Crystal’s relatives went to the Philipsburg police station on Wednesday morning and told officers that she was staying at an address in Dutch Quarter.

Around 8:00am Wednesday, a police patrol and the girl’s parents went to the address to look for Crystal. “After speaking to different persons in the area it was concluded that the missing teen was not at that location,” said police in a press release on Wednesday.

Around 2:30pm, Crystal’s parents told police that Crystal had returned home safely. “The Police Department would like to thank the public for its assistance in the safe return of Crystal,” said police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/missing-girl-returns-home