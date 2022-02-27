Missing Kimberly Fleming found dead in South Hill | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is reporting that the body of a woman found on the evening of Friday, February 25, has been positively identified as that of missing person Kimberly Fleming from the Cove at West End. A 26-year-old man is currently in police custody and is assisting the police with the investigation into her death.

Fleming (37) was last seen at 9:00pm on Sunday, February 20, when she left her home in The Cove, West End. She was reported missing on Tuesday, February 22. Superintendent Haslyn Patterson was appointed to lead the investigation and search teams covered a wide area around The Cove, West End and South Hill areas.

The search teams comprised members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF), members from the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Department, a Canine unit from St. Maarten, members of Soroptimist International of Anguilla, Anguilla Red Cross members and volunteers from around Anguilla. Search efforts were supported by a search aircraft

The police express thanks to all those persons who assisted in the efforts to locate Fleming. “Though the outcome of the search was not one that all had hoped for, your time and efforts were greatly appreciated,” a release from the RAPF stated. A family liaison officer has been providing support to the family since the beginning and continues to provide such support during this difficult time.

