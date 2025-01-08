Missing person alert in Anguilla | THE DAILY HERALD

Missing person Teric Hickson.

ANGUILLA–Teric Glenston Hickson (27) from Tackling Estate, Anguilla, is missing and the police are asking for help in locating him. He was last seen on Saturday, January 4, at 10:00pm and is six feet tall and slim.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is urging anyone with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of Hickson to contact it at 1(264)497-2333 or via the website

www.gov.ai/911.

In other police news the RAPF has arrested and charged Joden Lewis, a 27-year-old resident of Blowing Point, with possession of an illegal firearm. This is after officers responded to a domestic report on Wednesday, January 1, which led to the discovery of the firearm and the arrest of Lewis. He appeared in the Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 6, where he was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/missing-person-alert-in-anguilla