Missing Saba man found alive after three days in wilderness | THE DAILY HERALD

Breaking News

Saba–Joseph Lancelot Hassell, 74, who went missing on Saba’s northern trails around noon on Saturday, was found alive on Monday afternoon.

Public Entity Saba confirmed receiving word of his discovery at about 4:30 p.m. Unofficial reports indicate he was located in a difficult-to-reach area along the Sulphur Mine Trail/Spring Bay Trail.

The Dutch Royal Marines, assisted by a helicopter, are said to have found Hassell and carried out the rescue.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/missing-saba-man-found-alive-after-three-days-in-wilderness