Missing teen returns home | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Missing girl Angreille Pamilly Wigley (14), whose parents reported her missing on Tuesday after she had not been home in more than 24 hours, returned home safely on Wednesday, said the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM.

Police said its Youth and Morals Department spoke to Angreille about leaving home without properly telling her parents about her whereabouts. Before reporting her missing, Angreille’s parents last saw her when she left for school around 6:30am Monday.

Although police officials would not disclose how Angreille was found, they said that investigations into missing teenagers often reveal that persons take teenagers into their homes without the knowledge or consent of the teenager’s parents.

“Furthermore, this information of the whereabouts of the teenager is not communicated to the Police Force, with all the consequences that this brings with it,” said police.

Police thanked the community for quickly sharing the press release about the missing teen on social media. “Together we can always make a difference.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/missing-teen-returns-home-2