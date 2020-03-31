Mobile info | THE DAILY HERALD

For the past several days, vehicles with loudspeakers attached to them have been slowly driving through communities on the French side.

They are playing public service announcements related to COVID-19. The car seen in the photo was driving on a street in Sandy Ground on Monday afternoon. The voice message it played reminded persons to adhere to social distancing regulations and to refrain from hugging, kissing and shaking hands. (Dimetri Whitfield photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mobile-info