Mobilisation, layout marketplace construction began Wednesday | THE DAILY HERALD

An artist’s impression of the new Marketplace. (Image from file)

PHILIPSBURG–The mobilisation and layout of the construction of the Soualiga Marketplace began on Wednesday, February 5, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten said on Wednesday.

The minister told reporters that she is working towards streamlining the marketplace by prioritising local entrepreneurs who depend on it as their primary source of income.

She alluded to a statement she made during a recent radio interview with Lady Grace on Monday, January 27, that, “We are supposed to have 55 vendors, but only 30 had signed off on the new concept, which prompted a reassessment. Currently, an internal audit is being conducted, and once completed, we will determine how many vendor stalls will be available for new applicants. There are a maximum of 60-70 stalls at the marketplace.”

“Our goal is to ensure a diverse selection of products, with a strong emphasis on locally made goods. We will be paying close attention to local entrepreneurs and fostering the creation of authentic St. Maarten-made products. The vision is to enhance the Soualiga Marketplace with a well-balanced mix of offerings,” stated the minister.

“Once this process is complete, we will publicly announce the available stalls and open applications for vendors to apply and go through the selection process for securing a booth,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mobilisation-layout-marketplace-construction-began-wednesday